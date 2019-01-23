Lady Gaga Pens A Letter Thanking The Academy On Her Two Oscar Nominations: “There Really Is No Greater Honor”

Entertainment News
Lady Gaga is more than ecstatic over her two Oscar nominations for “Best Original Song” and “Best Actress” for A Star Is Born. She revealed on Twitter how much she appreciated the gesture by the Academy on Tuesday saying that she was “humbled” and that there was no “greater honor.”

“To share this excitement with Bradley, Sam, Mark, Andrew, Anthony and everyone involved in the film is pretty mind blowing,” she added. “Bradley had such a precise vision and perspective, and he created a true family. The greatest gift has been how the film has resonated with so many different types of people on so many levels.”

You can see the full letter from Gaga below. The Academy Awards air on Feb. 24 on ABC.

