From hanging out to releasing new music? It appears that’s the case with Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan!

Fans quickly asked the former One Direction singer if he planned on working with the Canadian chart-topper and he responded, “We’re going to try.” Going to try wasn’t enough for Mendes who affirmed, “We ARE going to!” With that level of enthusiasm, Niall couldn’t help but agree. “Let’s do it then.”

Well, it wouldn’t be their first collaboration together. Three years ago at the American Music Awards, they met to perform an impromptu duet of Mendes’ smash single, “Mercy.” “I got a chance to speak to him recently and we are definitely going to write together. We are going into the studio as soon as we can get our diaries together and see what we come up with,” Mendes said at the time.

Horan is going to be busy in collaboration mode as he’s already set to work with Julia Michaels for Inner Monologue Part I, dropping on Friday.

Shawn Mendes Confirms A Niall Horan Collaboration Is On The Way was originally published on radionowhouston.com

