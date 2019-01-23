Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Shawn Mendes Confirms A Niall Horan Collaboration Is On The Way

Leave a comment

From hanging out to releasing new music? It appears that’s the case with Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan!

Fans quickly asked the former One Direction singer if he planned on working with the Canadian chart-topper and he responded, “We’re going to try.” Going to try wasn’t enough for Mendes who affirmed, “We ARE going to!” With that level of enthusiasm, Niall couldn’t help but agree. “Let’s do it then.”

Well, it wouldn’t be their first collaboration together. Three years ago at the American Music Awards, they met to perform an impromptu duet of Mendes’ smash single, “Mercy.” “I got a chance to speak to him recently and we are definitely going to write together. We are going into the studio as soon as we can get our diaries together and see what we come up with,” Mendes said at the time.

Horan is going to be busy in collaboration mode as he’s already set to work with Julia Michaels for Inner Monologue Part I, dropping on Friday.

Shawn Mendes Confirms A Niall Horan Collaboration Is On The Way was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 weeks ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 9 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 9 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 12 months ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close