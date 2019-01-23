Ariana Grande Reveals Tracklist For ‘thank u, next’

Ariana Grande took to Twitter today to boast about knocking out two albums in six months and on the same IG page that hosted her previous album Sweetener, Grande revealed the track list to her new album.

thank u, next is set to feature 12 songs and there aren’t any featured artists (that we know of) on the album. The 25-year-old is gearing up to begin her Sweetener world tour beginning later this year. Sweetener arrived last August to rave reviews from fans with singles such as “God Is A Woman” and “No Tears Left To Cry.”

Ariana Grande, thank u, next Track List

01. “Imagine”

02. “Needy”

03. “NASA”

04. “Bloodline”

05. “Fake Smile”

06. “Bad Idea”

07. “Make Up”

08. “Ghostin”

09. “In My Head”

10. “7 Rings”

11. “Thank U, Next”

12. “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”

