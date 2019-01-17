Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Miley Cyrus Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 16, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Don’t you wish a pregnancy on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth! At least not yet anyway. After a rumor got sparked that she and husband Liam were expecting their first girl and expected to raise her in Australia, Cyrus clapped back.

The pop singer decided to set the record straight on those pregnancy rumors and shut them down in only a way that Miley could.

She called the initial report “b.s.” and then when it came to just trolling the attention spans of us all, she referenced to an egg breaking Kylie Jenner’s record for most Instagram likes on a photo and photoshopped it on her stomach.

“I’m not “Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “Happy For Us,” she wrote. “We’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives….Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

So there, let Miley and Liam just be happily married at the moment before you want them to raise a family.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding: See The Dress, Photos And More!

RELATED: WATCH: Miley Cyrus Plays “How High Were You” On Carpool Karaoke

RELATED: NEW MUSIC – Miley Cyrus Sings About Her Past in ‘Younger Now’

Miley Cyrus Responds To Pregnancy Rumors was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 weeks ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 9 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 9 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 9 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 11 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 12 months ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close