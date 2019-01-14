Indy
Ariana Grande Reschedules Her Indianapolis Show Because of Coachella

Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour - New York City

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Due to her recently announced Coachella headline appearance, Ariana Grande revealed a handful of date changes today to her upcoming North American The Sweetener World Tour, including her tour date in Indianapolis.

The show originally scheduled to take place on April 12th, 2019 in Indy will now take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

According her annoucment, tickets for the originally scheduled show will be honored at the newly rescheduled date.  Plus, tickets for the June 29th show are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

