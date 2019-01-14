HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops New Teaser [VIDEO]

The final season of “Game of Thrones” finally has a premiere date.

The announcement was made in a video released before the “True Detective” Season 3 premiere on Sunday, making it official that Game of Thrones will return on April 14th.

The teaser video for the announcement didn’t reveal any new footage from the upcoming season much to the dismay of fans but it did us show the underground crypt of Winterfell, with Sansa Stark, Arya Stark and Jon Snow facing their own statues as a frost approaches through the tunnels. See the video above.

Earlier this month released a clip of Sansa meeting Daenerys for the first time. See the video below:

The final season will run for six episodes, some of which may be as long as 90 minutes, causing some of the producers to describe them as “mini-movies.”

Nevertheless, we’ll return to Westeros on April 14th, 2019.

