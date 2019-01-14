Indy
Drake’s Party Is Coming To Indianapolis With A Pop Style Theme In February

Drake Party - Pop Style Indy Flyer

Indy are you ready to party to Drake’s top hits?

The Champagne Papi himself may not officially be in the building, but we will be bumping his international hits from every corner of Old National Centre during this Drake Party on Friday February 22 at 9:00pm in the Deluxe at Old National Centre.

Expect to hear platinum bangers like “Best I Ever Had,” “Headlines,” “One Dance” and “Hotline Bling,” not to mention latter-day chart-toppers like “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What.”

That’s not all, Drake themed drinks and decor are also sure to give Drake fans a night to remember!

Tickets don’t go on sale until Friday, January 18th at 10am but tune into Radio Now 100.9 for your chance to possibly win tickets!

