2019 Grammy Awards Ticket Giveaway | Radio Now 100.9

2019 Grammy Tix Giveaway Graphic

Get ready for the experience of a LIFETIME, because Monday, January  14th-18th, you could qualify to win Radio Now’s 2019 Grammy Ticket Giveaway to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards LIVE in person on February 10th, 2019!

How Do Qualify To Win?

To win, listen all week (Jan 14th-Jan 18th) to Radio Now 100.9 at 8:45am with The Joe and Alex Show, 12:45am with Jules, and 3:45pm and 5:45pm with Eliott King for your chance to call-in and be a winner.

What Do You Win?

Winners

20 winners will receive a free digital download copy of the following albums:

  • A Star Is Born Soundtrack
  • Invasion of Privacy Album (Cardi B)
  • Red Pill BluesAlbum (Maroon 5)
  • Ella Mai Album (Ella Mai)

Winners will be emailed their prize and all winners qualify for the grand prize.

Grand Prize Winner

One (1) grand prize winner will win a trip to the 61stAnnual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. This trip includes two (2) night hotel stay, roundtrip airfare for two (2) from Indianapolis to Los Angeles and two (2) tickets to the 61stAnnual Grammy Awards.

CONTEST RULES

Playlist
