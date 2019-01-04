Britney Spears Postpones Vegas Residency Show To Care For Ailing Dad

Britney Spears announced on Friday (January 4) that she’s taking an “indefinite work hiatus” to help care for her dad after a recent life-threatening health emergency.

That means Spears’ Vegas residency, “Britney: Domination” is currently postponed. The residency was originally slated to begin on February 13, 2019 and run for 32 shows, wrapping up in August.

Spears wrote on Twitter, “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

She added that her father, James Spears, was hospitalized and “almost died” a few months ago. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” she said.

However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

In a press release, more details were revealed about James Spears’ health scare. Two months ago, Mr. Spears was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after his colon “spontaneously ruptured.” He spent nearly a full month in the hospital.

RELATED: The Internet Agrees, Britney Spears’ Christmas Tree Is #Goals

RELATED: VIRAL VIDEO: Couple Makes The Most Epic Britney Spears Tribute Video To Announce Pregnancy!

“After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery,” the press release reads.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Britney says in a statement. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.” She continues, “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

No word on when Britney will resume the “Domination” shows though fans can seek refunds at their original point of purchase or by contacting Ticketmaster customer service.

Britney Spears Postpones Vegas Residency Show To Care For Ailing Dad was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: