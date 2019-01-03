Is being newly single in the new year a trend? The latest couple who may have bit the dust is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. According to US Weekly, sources have confirmed that the supermodel and her singer-songerwriter beau have called it quits again.

The couple originally split last March but then later reconciled. “They’re done… They could get back together, but it’s over for now,” a source says of their latest split. Another source tells the outlet Gigi “tried hard to make it work,” but that Zayn has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

What makes it even odder is that the couple didn’t spend New Years Eve together. Hadid opted to go to Taylor Swift‘s NYE bash and don a Mary Poppins’ outfit while the former One Direction star was nowhere to be found.

Zayn Mailk And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Call It Quits … Again! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

