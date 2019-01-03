Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Zayn Mailk And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Call It Quits … Again!

Leave a comment
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid leaving the Versace Versus show

Source: Will Alexander/WENN.com / WENN

Is being newly single in the new year a trend? The latest couple who may have bit the dust is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. According to US Weekly, sources have confirmed that the supermodel and her singer-songerwriter beau have called it quits again.

The couple originally split last March but then later reconciled. “They’re done… They could get back together, but it’s over for now,” a source says of their latest split. Another source tells the outlet Gigi “tried hard to make it work,” but that Zayn has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

What makes it even odder is that the couple didn’t spend New Years Eve together. Hadid opted to go to Taylor Swift‘s NYE bash and don a Mary Poppins’ outfit while the former One Direction star was nowhere to be found.

Zayn Mailk And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Call It Quits … Again! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 days ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 6 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 7 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 8 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 9 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 9 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 9 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 9 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 10 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 11 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 11 months ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close