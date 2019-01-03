Does John Cena still have a shot at love with Nikki Bella?

Ahead of the premiere of the latest season of Total Bellas, the Bella Twins say they’re ready to make their comeback to the ring and then some. In Nikki’s case, its a comeback to giving another shot at love after she split with former fiancé Cena last year. The painful part? She’s still trying to get over their breakup.

“It’s confusing because I’m still in love with him,” Nikki tells her twin sister in the preview. While on a date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette she also admits that she hasn’t kissed anybody other than John for nine years.

I guess we have to wait and see where the drama goes. Total Bellas returns to E! on January 13 at 9 p.m.

Nikki Bella On Ex-John Cena: “It’s Confusing Because I’m Still In Love With Him” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: