Nikki Bella Is Reportedly Dating DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev After John Cena Split

ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars': Season 25 - Finale

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

After ending her engagement and six-year relationship with John Cena in April of 2018, Nikki Bella is reportedly dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, according to Us Weekly.

Us Weekly reports that Chigvintsev, who is currently on a national Dancing With the Stars: Live tour, was spotted with Bella at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California, over Christmas weekend during time off. Plus an insider source also told the magazine, that the two have been seeing each other “for a while.”

Bella appeared on the show’s 25th season in 2017 and also supported Chigvintsev during Dancing With the Stars: Juniors tapings during the summer of 2018.

This news comes after the the just-released super tease for season four of Total Bellas, where Bella admits she’s been struggling to get over Cena.

“It’s confusing because I’m still in love with him,” the Bella Twin admits to sister Brie Bella.

Season four of Total Bellas, premieres January 13th. See the trailer below:

SOURCE: Us Weekly | E News!

Playlist
