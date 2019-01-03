“On my honor, I will try…” Yes, I still remember the entire Girl Scout promise even though it’s been YEARS since I’ve been one! Regardless, when cookie season comes around, I can’t help but be first in line.

Samoas and Thin Mints will always be my cookies of choice, but there is a new cookie in town for 2019 that is up for the challenge. Samoas little sister, the Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie – and it’s gluten free!

According to their website, the new cookie is described as “rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy, gluten-free cookie.”

Cookie season is upon us my friends, indulge wisely!

Introducing The Newest Girl Scout Cookie for 2019! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: