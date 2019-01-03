National
HomeNational

Introducing The Newest Girl Scout Cookie for 2019!

Leave a comment

“On my honor, I will try…” Yes, I still remember the entire Girl Scout promise even though it’s been YEARS since I’ve been one! Regardless, when cookie season comes around, I can’t help but be first in line.

Samoas and Thin Mints will always be my cookies of choice, but there is a new cookie in town for 2019 that is up for the challenge. Samoas little sister, the Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie – and it’s gluten free!

According to their website, the new cookie is described as “rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy, gluten-free cookie.”

Cookie season is upon us my friends, indulge wisely!

Introducing The Newest Girl Scout Cookie for 2019! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 days ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 6 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 7 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 8 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 9 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 9 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 9 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 9 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 10 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 11 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 11 months ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close