Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO]

Leave a comment
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Now that he’s a newly married man, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin decided to up the ante on their love by getting tattoos to celebrate their union. It’s been long rumored that Bieber got a face tattoo but tattooist JonBoy posted a rather up-close-and-personal photo of Justin with his new ink: “Grace” which is written in tiny, delicate script font.

Now, JonBoy wasn’t the gentleman who inked Bieber’s face. That honor belongs to Bang Bang, fellow tattooist to the stars. In an interview with Page Six, he revealed that the tattoo was a “nontraditional” couples tattoo for Justin and wifey Hailey.

“They each got a tattoo,” Bang Bang said at the time. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it – so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

It’s the latest addition to Bieber’s tattoo collection as he has over 60 different pieces on his body covering his arms, the side of his neck and now face! By comparison, wife Hailey has 19 “little ones” but wants to save space on her body for her kids’ names.

Justin Bieber Debuts Brand New Face Tattoo! [PHOTO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 days ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 6 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 7 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 8 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 9 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 9 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 9 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 9 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 10 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 11 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 11 months ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close