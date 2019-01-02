Entertainment News
Madonna Got Her Ass Done and We Have Receipts

Madonna closed out 2018 with a performance at Stonewall Inn singing some of her throwback hits, but we couldn’t help but notice her new “accessory” of an ass.

We all know Madonna has had some work done on her face but now it appears that she got her ass done as well.

Video of Madonna started to spread on the internet of her performance and twerk session with pop princess Ariana Grande.  Check out their twerk video below.

Workkk Madonna

Madonna Got Her Ass Done and We Have Receipts was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

