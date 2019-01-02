Entertainment News
Kim And Kanye Are Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 4

It’s 2019 and another West baby is reportedly on the way.

According to PEOPLE, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Kim and Kanye have yet to confirm the news, so there is no word just yet on how far along the surrogate is, nor the sex of the baby.

This baby on the way will join siblings North (5 years old) Saint (3 years old) and Chicago (11 months old), who is just one month shy of turning one.

PEOPLE added that if the couple is expecting their fourth, this might be their last, as Kim previously told Elle four is her limit. “My time is spread really thin,” she said in March. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attentions as the kids.” 

Kim And Kanye Are Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 4 was originally published on hot963.com

