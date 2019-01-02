Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RIP: WWE Announcer And Hall Of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund Dies At 76

Leave a comment

Gene Okerlund, one of the more memorable figures in pro wrestling history has died. He was 76.

The news was confirmed by the WWE who called Okerlund “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history.” Okerlund worked for the WWE (then WWF) from 1984 to 1993 then returned in 2001.

Okerlund’s no nonsense style played off well in legendary segments with greats such as Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Goldberg, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Ric Flair, Ultimate Warrior, Andre The Giant, Ricky Steamboat and Hulk Hogan.

Classic wrestling fans will recall Hogan saying, “Let me tell you something Mean Gene!” or Flair opening any interview with Okerlund with a giant “Whooo!” in front.

Okerlund had battled previous health issues in the past. He was the recipient of two kidney transplants, one in 1995 and a second in 2004.

Wrestlers and personalities took to social media to pay their condolences to the late interviewer.

RIP: WWE Announcer And Hall Of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund Dies At 76 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 days ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 6 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 7 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 8 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 9 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 9 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 9 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 9 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 10 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 11 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 11 months ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close