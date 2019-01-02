“PLL” Star Shay Mitchell Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage in 2018

To recap her 2018, Pretty Little Liars star, Shay Mitchell posted an entire series of really beautiful photos from 2018, to recap her amazing year of opportunities and success. however at the end, she revealed the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

.@ShayMitch opens up about having a miscarriage in 2018: “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.” pic.twitter.com/mAEnCfNXzw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2019

As part of the reveal, she shared a sonogram photo with a broken heart emoji before posting a lengthy note explaining how people tend to not tell the full truth on social media, which is why she chose to share this with her fans.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity,” she continued. “Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting. The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

“In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

She ended her post by encouraging her followers to be more compassionate in the new year.

“So, for 2019, let’s all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other,” she added. “This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone!”

