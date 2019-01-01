Entertainment News
It’s safe to say Ariana Grande had one crazy 2018. The pop star not only released her Sweetener album, she also got engaged, ended said engagement, lost a dear friend, released an anthem of a song in “thank u, next,” arguably had the best music video of 2018 and is already getting ready to drop a new album this year!

She wrote on Instagram, “farewell 2018, you f**k” and while that may be one of the more blunt ways to think of the year, do you recall how crazy 2018 was? Grande then added, “i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing.”

The 25-year-old then wrote, “be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one.”

“thank you for everything,” she continued.

Here’s to everyone living up to Ariana’s words in 2019!

Ariana Grande Said Goobye To 2018 In The Most Epic Way Possible was originally published on radionowhouston.com

