Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

As we head into the 2019, we can’t hep but review our Top 50 Songs of 2018, ranging from party jams and breakout singles to pensive compositions and political statements.

Check out the list below starting with No. 1 and ending with No. 50!

1. Drake – God’s Plan

2. Khalid X Normani – Love Lies

3. Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends

4. Bazzi – Mine

5. Cardi B – I Like It f/Bad Bunny/J Balvin

6. The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me

7. Camila Cabello – Never Be the Same

8. Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey – The Middle

9. Post Malone – Better Now

10. Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes

