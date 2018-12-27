Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding: See The Dress, Photos And More!

After 10 years of dating, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in secret over the weekend. According to People, the pair got married at Cyrus’ Tennessee home and now we know what kind of dress she wore and more.

The pop star wore an ivory-colored silk satin, corseted Vivienne Westwood gown for the couple’s nuptials and had decided to be wed in Tennessee after their Malibu home burned down last month as a result of the destructive wildfires.

TMZ obtained a copy of the couple’s marriage license so it’s officially legit! The good news traveled plenty fast as Cyrus collaborator Mark Ronson shared a video of him playing an acoustic version of “Here Comes The Bride” and author Nicholas Sparks of The Notebook fame commented how happy he was for the couple.

The pair starred in The Last Song, a 2010 film based on a Sparks novel.

Miley joins a host of pop stars who were wed in 2018!

