BTS may not have been named the official Time People of the Year but the Korean supergroup managed to top TIME’s Reader Poll for Person of the Year 2018.

In an online poll for its Person of the Year title, BTS topped the Thai cave divers and Planet Earth, albeit by very slim margins. BTS took 9 percent of the vote while Planet Earth slotted behind them by a .12% margin. The cave divers earned 6 percent of the vote.

Mohammed bin Salman and Moon Jae-in came in fourth and fifth respectively.

BTS has appeared on several other end-of-year lists, including the Bloomberg 50. The group is the only Korean entry on the list and the first K-pop act to ever secure the honor.

BTS Wins TIME Readers Poll For Person Of The Year was originally published on radionowhouston.com

