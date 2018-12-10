Santa Slam 2018
HomeSanta Slam 2018

Bazzi Performs “Mine” At #SantaSlam18 [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Once again, Bazzi melted our hearts, this time during his performance of ‘Mine’ at the Santa Slam 2018 on December 9th!

RELATED: Bazzi Gets ‘Stuck in an Elevator’ Hours Before #SantaSlam18 Performance [VIDEO]

We’re not surprised that Bazzi’s live performance met, if not exceeded, our expectations. But they were still high after watching the pop star wow the audience and you can relive the performance above!

RELATED: #SantaSlam18: Bryce Vine Kills Drew Barrymore In A Game of “Smash, Marry, Kill” [VIDEO]

RELATED: #SantaSlam18: Bryce Vine Meet & Greet Photos

RELATED: #SantaSlam2018: Lil Duval Says His New Song Will Drop Before Christmas [VIDEO]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 5 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 5 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 5 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 6 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 6 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 8 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 8 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 8 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 8 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 9 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 9 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 10 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 11 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 11 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close