Bazzi Performs “Mine” At #SantaSlam18 [VIDEO]

Once again, Bazzi melted our hearts, this time during his performance of ‘Mine’ at the Santa Slam 2018 on December 9th!

RELATED: Bazzi Gets ‘Stuck in an Elevator’ Hours Before #SantaSlam18 Performance [VIDEO]

We’re not surprised that Bazzi’s live performance met, if not exceeded, our expectations. But they were still high after watching the pop star wow the audience and you can relive the performance above!

RELATED: #SantaSlam18: Bryce Vine Kills Drew Barrymore In A Game of “Smash, Marry, Kill” [VIDEO]

RELATED: #SantaSlam18: Bryce Vine Meet & Greet Photos

RELATED: #SantaSlam2018: Lil Duval Says His New Song Will Drop Before Christmas [VIDEO]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: