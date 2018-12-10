Santa Slam 2018
#SantaSlam18: Bryce Vine Kills Drew Barrymore In A Game of "Smash, Marry, Kill" [VIDEO]

Rising pop star/rapper Bryce Vine is no stranger to success after the success of his sultry hit “Drew Barrymore.”

Eliott King caught up with Bryce backstage at the Santa Slam 2018 before his performance on stage, where they talked all about his upcoming tour which will make a stop in Indianapolis in February of 2019.

Plus, he broke a lot of ladies hearts, when he revealed that he has girlfriend. However, the highlight of the night is when Bryce played a special “Charlies Angels” edition of Smash, Marry, Kill, where he actually killed Drew Barrymore!

This is definitely a must see interview — check it out above!

