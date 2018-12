We are so excited for Santa Slam 2018 featuring Migos, Bazzi, Bryce Vine, Blocboy JB and more. So to get ready for the big show we created a playlist of some of our favorite jams. Santa Montana teams up with Sleigh-Vo to form the “Tree Amigos”. Check out the playlist and let us know what you would add to it!

