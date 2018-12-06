Justin Timberlake Reschedules Indianapolis Concert for April 2019

Justin Timberlake announced that he is pushing back all of his remaining December dates as his bruised vocal cords continue to mend.

Timberlake made the announcement on Instagram, see his post below:

That being said, as a result of bruised vocal cords, his Man Of The Woods concerts in December are postponed, including his stop in Indianapolis, which has been rescheduled to April 2, 2019.

According to Banker Life Fieldhouse’s Facebook page, tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: