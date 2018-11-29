Selena Gomez On Her Body Image: “I Felt Insecure All The Time”

Selena Gomez has done her best to stay out of headlines much since checking herself into a mental health facility earlier this year but the pop star took time to speak to ELLE about her new activewear line with Puma. The capsule collection is titled “Strong Girl” and is hoping to bridge the gap between comfortable designs and empowering feelings. Still, that doesn’t mean that the “Good For You” singer isn’t just like the rest of us.

“I always like to have some quality where I bring out the best in a girl,” the 26-year-old singer says in a promotional video for the campaign, possibly filmed before she suffered an emotional breakdown this past October. “‘Cause I was that girl, I mean, I feel insecure all the time. I feel awkward. It’s something where I feel like I can connect with them through music, through film, and now I get to do it with this.”

Gomez also says of the collaboration that comfortability is directly correlated to the decisions people make with their wardrobe. “I go through weird ups and downs, but in general I just want people to wear what they feel comfortable in,” she told the magazine. “Strong Girl,” which includes tops, leggings and the SG Runner and even a new shoe designed and constructed by Gomez, is set to make consumers feel comfortable — nothing more, nothing less. “My assistant, she’ll wear workout clothes every day. But she doesn’t work out. It’s just become a lifestyle, and she loves it. She loves how she feels and she loves how she wears it, and I mean, that’s what I want everybody to feel. She’s inspired me a lot too.”

The SGxPUMA campaign remains an important business venture to Selena but it doesn’t mean that she’s designing her own line anytime soon. “It’s just great to partner with people who really have an understanding of what they do,” she explained. “I’m just happy as it is now. I don’t think there’s going to be any sort of ‘my stuff’ yet. I’m very happy with where I am.”

Selena Gomez On Her Body Image: “I Felt Insecure All The Time” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

