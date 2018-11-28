WalletHub Ranks Indianapolis As The 18th Best Sports City

It’s literally the best time of the year, when you can take your pick of football and basketball games at the collegiate and pro level. With the College Football Playoffs around the corner, the NFL and NBA seasons thriving, the personal-finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2018’s Best Sports Cities for both Large, Midsize and Small Cities.

According to the site, in search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 419 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. The top five sports cities is led by Boston with the 1st place rank. Followed by Los Angles and New York in the 2nd and 3rd spot, then Pittsburgh and Chicago in the 4th and 5th spot.

Which makes us wonder, where did Indianapolis rank on this list?

Indianapolis, IN – 18th Best Sports City

Indianapolis, IN which is home to the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers is ranked as the 18th Best Large Sport City, which is mostly due to the 15th and 16th rank we received for football and basketball respectively. With no major league baseball, hockey or soccer team in the city, Indianapolis ended up with a final score 28.31.

Colts are currently on a roll. QB Andrew Luck has put together a strong bounce-back season, proving he has plenty left in the tank after his various should injuries. He already has the Colts (6-5) in second place of the AFC South. Then we have the Pacers who are currently in 4th place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-8 record and rising superstar in Victor Oladipo who is averaging 21 points per game.

Beyond Indianapolis, eight other Indiana cities made the list. Check out the list below to see where your favorite Indiana sports cities ranked.

South Bend, IN – 46th

Bloomington, IN – 74th

Muncie, IN – 168th

West Lafayette, IN – 177th

Terre Haute, IN – 189th

Valparaiso, IN – 215th

Fort Wayne, IN – 274th

Evansville, IN – 281st

To see the full list and get more details on the rankings, click here.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: