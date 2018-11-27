Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ray J Sources Say Kim K. Is Lying About Being On Ecstasy During Sex Tape

Leave a comment
Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Welp another side of the story is out…we knew this was coming.

via: TMZ

Ray J sources say Kim took no hard drugs nor did she drink alcohol during the filming of the sex tape. They do say, however, she smoked pot around the time the tape was made … and it was from a pipe shaped like a penis.

As for Kim saying her lip quivering was evidence she was on ecstasy, the Ray J sources fire back … “her lip was quivering because she was getting ******.”

Ray J Sources Say Kim K. Is Lying About Being On Ecstasy During Sex Tape was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 5 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 6 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 7 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 8 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 8 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 8 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 9 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 10 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 10 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 10 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close