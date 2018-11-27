Ray J Sources Say Kim K. Is Lying About Being On Ecstasy During Sex Tape

Welp another side of the story is out…we knew this was coming.

Ray J sources say Kim took no hard drugs nor did she drink alcohol during the filming of the sex tape. They do say, however, she smoked pot around the time the tape was made … and it was from a pipe shaped like a penis.

As for Kim saying her lip quivering was evidence she was on ecstasy, the Ray J sources fire back … “her lip was quivering because she was getting ******.”

