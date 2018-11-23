Anybody who grew up on the original Lion King movie is going to absolutely LOVE the new trailer for the live-action remake.

Featuring an all-star cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Keegan Michael-Key and more, the trailer that fans saw on Thanksgiving Day is mighty similar to the original trailer way back in 1994.

As in, almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original. Me thinks Disney believed that the 1994 trailer was so perfect that why mess up a good thing? But guess who is going to be in the theater to see it when it arrives next July? That’s right, this guy!

Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Live-Action Remake was originally published on theboxhouston.com

