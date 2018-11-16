Santa Slam 2018
HomeSanta Slam 2018

Black Friday Deals: Buy Santa Slam 2018 Pit Tickets For Just $99

Leave a comment

Santa Slam 2018 is right around the corner and we have the ultimate BLACK FRIDAY SALE just for you!

Starting Wednesday, November 21st for a LIMITED TIME ONLY, you can purchase PIT tickets for just $99 DOLLARS! That’s right $99 dollars for pit tickets!

Plus, there are also ticket discounts starting at $29 and $39 dollars.

To take advantage of these deals use the code METRO when purchasing tickets! Click here to buy your tickets now!

Remember, these prices will run until supplies run out, so get your tickets now so you can see Migos, Bazzi, BlocBoyJB, Bryce Vine, Lil Duval, Tee Grizzley, Dillon Francis and more LIVE in concert on December 9th at Indiana Farmer Coliseum!

Santa Slam Black Friday Sale Flyers

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 5 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 6 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 7 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 7 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 7 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 8 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 9 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 9 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 10 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 10 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close