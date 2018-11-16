Black Friday Deals: Buy Santa Slam 2018 Pit Tickets For Just $99

Santa Slam 2018 is right around the corner and we have the ultimate BLACK FRIDAY SALE just for you!

Starting Wednesday, November 21st for a LIMITED TIME ONLY, you can purchase PIT tickets for just $99 DOLLARS! That’s right $99 dollars for pit tickets!

Plus, there are also ticket discounts starting at $29 and $39 dollars.

To take advantage of these deals use the code METRO when purchasing tickets! Click here to buy your tickets now!

Remember, these prices will run until supplies run out, so get your tickets now so you can see Migos, Bazzi, BlocBoyJB, Bryce Vine, Lil Duval, Tee Grizzley, Dillon Francis and more LIVE in concert on December 9th at Indiana Farmer Coliseum!

