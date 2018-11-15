Bazzi Takes Us To A Mysterious Place In “Dreams” Music Video

Bazzi made crazy waves when he drop his music video back in October for his song “Beautiful” featuring Camila Cabello. Now he is once again making waves with his latest music video for his song, Dreams.

Bazzi dropped the video on Monday, November 12th and boy is he dreamy in the video with those eyes. Plus, the video includes some great moments including him falling from the sky into a forest, chasing a mysterious woman and some type of teleportation.

Nevertheless, the music video is must see, so watch the video above.

Bazzi’s latest album, Cosmic is currently available everywhere and get your tickets now to see Bazzi perform at this year’s Santa Slam 2018 on December 9th at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with Migos, Bryce Vine, Lil Duval, Dillon Francis and more, click here to buy your tickets!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: