Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Migos’ Sing Whitney Houston & More On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

Migos were the latest guests on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke segment and the band did not disappoint. After running through adlibs of their own hits such as “Bad and Boujee,” and “Walk It Talk It,” the group began pulling bands.

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo pulled out so much money that Corden himself had to ask, “How much money do you have in the car?!”

The total? Well, about $200,000.

As the karaoke continued, the band (particularly Takeoff) sung to his heart’s content to Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline.” The trio kept pulling out money and Corden had to exclaim in shock, “I have never, ever in my life seen this much cash. Where are you going to go with this cash? What are you going to do with it?”

Well, they took him shopping at Maison Margiela to where they got Corden’s drip a little better. Plus, who knew the Migos could adlib a Neil Diamond classic? Watch the episode below.

Plus, if that’s not enough, Migos will hit the stage at this year’s Santa Slam on December 9th at Indiana State Fairgrounds along with, Jazzi, BlocBoy JB, Bryce Vine, Dillon Francis, Lil Duval and more! Click hereto buy your tickets!

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

Watch Migos’ Sing Whitney Houston & More On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 5 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 7 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 7 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 7 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 8 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 9 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 9 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 10 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 10 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close