HBO Reveals ‘Game of Thrones” Season 8 Premiere Date

The Night King

Source: HBO / HBO

The release date for the final season of Game of Thrones has finally been revealed!

HBO announced Tuesday morning the final season will air in April but with no actual date, so we know that we at atleast have five more months to go.

The network also gave fans a promotional video for season 8. The catch is that it does not contain any new footage, so it’s not a season 8 trailer. However, the video does tease all of the conflict we have seen the characters go through and build up to their final confrontation with the White Walkers. So in short, it sets the stage for the final season by getting you excited with old but fan-favorite scenes and quotes, plus that classic music that we love!

Watch the teaser video below and get ready because April is going to be something special!

