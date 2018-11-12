Stan Lee, Co-Creator of Marvel Comics, Has Died at 95

Entertainment News
The co-creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, has passed away at 95, according to TMZ.

“We’re told an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We’re told that’s where he died.”

Over the past year, Lee has dealt with several illnesses, including pneumonia and vision issues.

Stan started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. He went on to create Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man and The Avengers.

Stan made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.

His daughter tells TMZ, “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

