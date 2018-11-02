Unlisted
Get To Know Porkchop

Joe & McKinzie

Source: Emily Metheny / RadioNOW

Porkchop

Porkchop is the newly hired Executive Producer of the Joe and McKinzie! He loves working in morning radio because he enjoys making people smile every morning, even if it means being the butt of a joke. He is a self-proclaimed workaholic, so if he’s not cutting audio or booking guest interviews, you might find him around town Uber driving! Fun time for Porkchop means watching football or hockey, playing X-Box and changing his fantasy football lineup every 30 minutes. He likes hanging out at the bar, drinking beer, and playing darts.

