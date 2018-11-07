Superstar DJ Dillon Francis Joins Santa Slam 2018!

Santa Slam 2018 just got more exciting with the addition of superstar DJ and producer, Dillon Francis!

Everyone’s favorite #BlondeBombShelliott aka Eliott King made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, followed by announcement on Radio Now’s IG.

Beyond Francis, this year’s Santa Slam line-up already includes Migos, Bazzi, BlocBoy JB, Lil Duval, Tee Grizzley, Bryce Vine and LA4SS! Click here to buy your tickets now!

