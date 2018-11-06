Demi Lovato Breaks Her Instagram Silence, Shares Photo Of Herself Voting

Demi Lovato posted on her instagram page for the first time in 3 months and her first post is about… VOTING!!!

Lovato posted a photo on Tuesday showing herself at a voting booth, as she smiled at the camera with the caption reading:

” I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!🗳 🇺🇸 now go out and #VOTE!!!!

This is the first time the 26-year old singer has posted on social media after overdosing in July and committing herself to rehab for treatment.

Earlier this week, it was reported that she is now out of rehab and has been spotted in various areas including Beverly Hills and Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights.

