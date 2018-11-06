Entertainment News
Katy Perry’s Covers “Waving Through A Window” From #DearEvanHansen [LISTEN]

Celebrities Visit Broadway - April 29, 2017

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

I am a theater fanatic! My fav musicals are Wicked, RENT & Hamilton. “In The Heights” is up there too, though! One of my favorite Broadway songs is “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. Check out Katy Perry’s cool ass cover of it here:

Two of the biggest performers at Austin City Limits 2018  were Shawn Mendes and Tinashe. The two of them not only brought out a MAJOR crowd but in regards to Shawn Mendes, well, he's a superstar and Tinashe always brings it when it comes to performing, whether it be on Dancing With The Stars or on stage. Peep the mini-gallery below and be on the look out for more from our weekend in Austin for ACL!

Katy Perry’s Covers “Waving Through A Window” From #DearEvanHansen [LISTEN] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

