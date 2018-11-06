Katy Perry’s Covers “Waving Through A Window” From #DearEvanHansen [LISTEN]

I am a theater fanatic! My fav musicals are Wicked, RENT & Hamilton. “In The Heights” is up there too, though! One of my favorite Broadway songs is “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. Check out Katy Perry’s cool ass cover of it here:
/
Austin City Limits 2018 - Shawn Mendes, Tinashe
26 photos Launch gallery
Austin City Limits 2018 - Shawn Mendes, Tinashe
1. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 1 of 26
2. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 2 of 26
3. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 3 of 26
4. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 4 of 26
5. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 5 of 26
6. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 6 of 26
7. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 7 of 26
8. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 8 of 26
9. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 9 of 26
10. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 10 of 26
11. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 11 of 26
12. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 12 of 26
13. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 13 of 26
14. Tinashe - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 14 of 26
15. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 15 of 26
16. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 16 of 26
17. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 17 of 26
18. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 18 of 26
19. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 19 of 26
20. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 20 of 26
21. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 21 of 26
22. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 22 of 26
23. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 23 of 26
24. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 24 of 26
25. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 25 of 26
26. Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018Source:Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston 26 of 26
Katy Perry’s Covers “Waving Through A Window” From #DearEvanHansen [LISTEN] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours