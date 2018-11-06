Katy Perry’s Covers “Waving Through A Window” From #DearEvanHansen [LISTEN]

Continue reading Austin City Limits 2018 – Shawn Mendes, Tinashe

Austin City Limits 2018 - Shawn Mendes, Tinashe

Two of the biggest performers at Austin City Limits 2018 were Shawn Mendes and Tinashe. The two of them not only brought out a MAJOR crowd but in regards to Shawn Mendes, well, he's a superstar and Tinashe always brings it when it comes to performing, whether it be on Dancing With The Stars or on stage. Peep the mini-gallery below and be on the look out for more from our weekend in Austin for ACL!