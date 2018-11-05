Indiana Election: Take The IndyGo Bus For FREE

On Tuesday, Nov. 6th, your vote is your voice and we want to use that voice proudly at the polls.

RELATED: Indiana Election: What You Need To Know

Just to make sure, there is nothing to stop you from getting to the polls, IndyGo will be providing free rides on all fixed routes on Election Day.

So, even if you don’t have a vehicle, you still have options to get the polls

Click here to find out what you need to know and what to bring with you in order to cast your vote at the polls.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: