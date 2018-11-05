Indy
Home > Indy

Indiana Election: Take The IndyGo Bus For FREE

Leave a comment
U.S. Citizens Head To The Polls To Vote In Presidential Election

Source: Max Whittaker / Getty

On Tuesday, Nov. 6th, your vote is your voice and we want to use that voice proudly at the polls.

RELATED: Indiana Election: What You Need To Know

Just to make sure, there is nothing to stop you from getting to the polls, IndyGo will be providing free rides on all fixed routes on Election Day.

So, even if you don’t have a vehicle, you still have options to get the polls

Click here to find out what you need to know and what to bring with you in order to cast your vote at the polls.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 5 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 7 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 7 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 8 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 9 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close