Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Demi Lovato Spotted Out Of Rehab [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment
Demi Lovato for CORE Hydration

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Demi Lovato is apparently out of rehab and looking clean and sober.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Speaks Out After Drug Overdose: ‘I Will Keep Fighting’

RELATED: Is Demi Lovato Stepping Away From Hollywood For Good?

Lovato was spotted at Matsuhisa restaurant in Bev Hills Saturday night with clothing designer, Henry Levy, who founded the label ‘Enfants Riches Deprimes’ in 2012. According to TMZ , the pair were smiling and laughing throughout the meal.

Last week, a source reportedly told ET that Lovato has been sober for more than three months and is “doing really well” but plans to stay in treatment for the remainder of the year.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Will Reportedly Remain In Rehab For The Rest Of 2018

However, with this recent siting in Beverly Hills and numerous people on Twitter claiming to have seen Lovato at Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights, it looks like Lovato is out of rehab.

Lovato recently celebrated 90 days of sobriety, according to her mother, Dianna  De La Garza.

“Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety],” said “Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety],” said De La Garza. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work. It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Mom Opens Up About Singer’s Overdose & Gives A Rehab Update [VIDEO]

SOURCE: TMZET | IMAGE CREDIT: WENN

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 5 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 7 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 7 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 8 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 9 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close