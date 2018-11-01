Enter to Win – Shops At Perry Crossing Tree Lighting Performance Contest

Do you love Christmas? Do you love to sing?

If the answer to both those questions is “yes”, then you might just be the person we are looking for!

Starting Thursday, Nov. 1st, you can post a 60 second or less video of you singing or performing your own original holiday material on your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page, for a chance to perform at the Shops At Perry Crossing Annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 17, 2018!

To be entered you must tag/mention @radionow1009 and use the hashtag #shopsatperrycrossing in the caption.

The contest ends November 10th.

CONTEST RULES

