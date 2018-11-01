Prizes To Win
Home > Prizes To Win

Enter to Win – Shops At Perry Crossing Tree Lighting Performance Contest

Leave a comment
Radio Now - Tree Lighting Performance Contest

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

Do you love Christmas? Do you love to sing?

If the answer to both those questions is “yes”, then you might just be the person we are looking for!

Starting Thursday, Nov. 1st, you can post a 60 second or less video of you singing or performing your own original holiday material on your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page, for a chance to perform at the Shops At Perry Crossing Annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 17, 2018!

To be entered you must tag/mention @radionow1009 and use the hashtag #shopsatperrycrossing in the caption.

The contest ends November 10th.

CONTEST RULES

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 5 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 7 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 7 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 8 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 9 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close