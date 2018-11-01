Indy
Home > Indy

Indiana Election: What You Need To Know

Leave a comment
Democratic Congressional Candidate For Georgia's 6th District Jon Ossoff Campaigns Ahead Of Tuesday's Special Election

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Indiana has certain rules you must follow on Election Day. Here’s what you need to know and what to bring with you in order to cast your vote.

Where do I vote?

  • Go to https://indianavoters.in.gov/
  • Click “Find Your Polling Place”
  • Enter your first name, last name, date of birth and county of residence in the required fields.
  • Click “Continue” if your correct information appears.

Then, you should see available Election Day voting locations and their addresses.

How long are polls open?

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you’re in line by 6pm, you can vote.

Where are the early-voting centers?

Go to indianavoters.com, it will show whether your county has early-voting centers and where to vote where to vote early.

Early voting shuts down statewide at noon Nov. 5.

What to take when you vote?

Voters are required to have a valid state-issued ID card or driver’s license. Military or veteran IDs are also accepted.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 5 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 7 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 7 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 8 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 9 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close