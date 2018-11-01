Indiana Election: What You Need To Know

Indiana has certain rules you must follow on Election Day. Here’s what you need to know and what to bring with you in order to cast your vote.
Where do I vote?
- Go to https://indianavoters.in.gov/
- Click “Find Your Polling Place”
- Enter your first name, last name, date of birth and county of residence in the required fields.
- Click “Continue” if your correct information appears.
Then, you should see available Election Day voting locations and their addresses.
How long are polls open?
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you’re in line by 6pm, you can vote.
Where are the early-voting centers?
Go to indianavoters.com, it will show whether your county has early-voting centers and where to vote where to vote early.
Early voting shuts down statewide at noon Nov. 5.
What to take when you vote?
Voters are required to have a valid state-issued ID card or driver’s license. Military or veteran IDs are also accepted.