The Joe and Alex Show
Liv The Web Girl

The Joe & Alex Show Headshots

Liv the Web Girl

Liv the Web Girl first got her start on the Joe & Alex Show as an associate producer in charge of all things social media. She’s fresh out of college and always going out. She has no idea what global warming is, but can tell you everything you need to know about sports and nutrition. Liv is the stereotypical millennial on the show. She fails at “adulating” almost always, and doesn’t understand a lot, but that’s why we love her. Bless her heart!

