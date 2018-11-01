The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

Alex Clark

Leave a comment

The Joe & Alex Show Headshots

Alex Clark

Alex Clark, aka “The Chicken Nugget Princess”, is a Midwest girl and can frequently be seen around town with her boyfriend “The Egyptian”. She is known for her unapologetic and passionate opinions, love of “SpongeBob Squarepants”, Taylor Swift, and sloths. When she isn’t binge watching disturbing true crime docs she’s probably drooling over the latest and greatest at Sephora. She’s never had a salad in her life and plans to keep it that way and she just recently learned to boil water. Alex is always cold and walks around the radio station with her blanket like she’s Linus from “Charlie Brown”. She is the button pusher on the show, but you can’t take her too seriously in that stupid blanket.

Connect with Alex on Social Media:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 5 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 5 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 7 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 7 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 7 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 8 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 9 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close