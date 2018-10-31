Joe’s Need To Know News 10/31/18

A 9 year old Indiana girl and her twin 6 year-old brothers were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they crossed a road to board a school bus yesterday.

A fourth child was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. The bus had stopped and lowered its stop-arm on the road near Rochester. As the students crossed the road to board the bus, the pickup truck slammed into the children. The sister and two brothers died at the scene. The 24 year old pickup driver was arrested. She was charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

Red Dead Redemption 2 made $725 million from Friday to Sunday, which is the biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment. It even beat Avengers: Infinity War, which made $640 million in its opening weekend earlier this year.

Workers at a historical museum in Texas say they hear footsteps from a room that holds a century old coffin. One volunteer says he’s heard the pitter patter of little feet near where an iron casket is stored. And several others say they have heard the footsteps at the same time, usually near the front door. The iron casket was found by workers and there was a little girl inside believed to be 11 or 12. She has since been buried in a nearby cemetery.

Here Are the Places Giving Out Free Food Today For Halloween: Krispy Kreme free donut if you’re wearing a costume, Chipotle $4 burrito if you’re wearing a costume, Baskin-Robbins $1.50 scoops, no costume required, 7-Eleven buy one, get one free pizza tonight, using their app, Quiznos free tots, no costume required, IHOP free “scary face” pancake for kids, no costume required, Sonic 50-cent corn dogs, no costume required, Cheesecake Factory free cheesecake, if you get it delivered with Door Dash.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: