Celebrity Costumes: Some of Halloween’s Best

I love Halloween season.  Well i don’t really like haunted houses, or scary movies, or pumpkin carving but I do love to dress up in costumes.  Apparently celebrities do too!  Check out some of the best ones I’ve seen so far

 

Halsey as Poison Ivy

Last year Rita Ora spent Halloween with us for Freaky Tiki…this year she spent it as Post Malone!

 

John Legend with his daughter as Prince Charming, it’s ok to say awwwww

 

View this post on Instagram

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani is amazing!

 

View this post on Instagram

Harvey Dent / 2 Face 😈🎃

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

 

G-Eazy as Two Face

 

Wiz Khalifa as Michaelangelo…honestly it’s the perfect Ninja Turtle to represent Wiz!

 

 

