Ariana Grande Announces US Sweetner Tour Dates

Arianators, get ready! Ariana Grande just announced her US Sweetner World Tour. Mark your calendars for April 12th, she’s coming back to Indy! You can get pre-sale tickets to see her when she comes to Bankers Life Fieldhouse starting November 1st. See the complete list of tour dates below.

Sweetner World Tour

March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 25 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

*April 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

April 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

April 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

April 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

April 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

April 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: