Bazzi Joins Santa Slam 2018!

This year’s Santa Slam just got more exciting with the addition of singer, Bazzi.

Everyone’s favorite #BlondeBombShelliott aka Eliott King made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, followed by announcement on Radio Now’s IG.

Bazzi already made crazy waves in 2018 with his “Mine” single and recently he and Camila Cabello released their music for the song “Beautiful”

Beyond Bazzi, this year’s Santa Slam line-up already includes Migos, BlocBoy JB, Tee Grizzley, Bryce Vine and LA4SS! Click here to buy your tickets now!

