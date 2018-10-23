Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bazzi Joins Santa Slam 2018!

Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

2018 Bazzi at Warehouse Live

Source: AEG Presents / Warehouse Live

This year’s Santa Slam just got more exciting with the addition of singer, Bazzi.

Everyone’s favorite #BlondeBombShelliott aka Eliott King made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, followed by announcement on Radio Now’s IG.

Bazzi already made crazy waves in 2018 with his “Mine” single and recently he and Camila Cabello released their music for the song “Beautiful”

RELATED: Bazzi Shares “Beautiful” Video Co-Starring Camila Cabello [WATCH]

Beyond Bazzi, this year’s Santa Slam line-up already includes Migos, BlocBoy JB, Tee Grizzley, Bryce Vine and LA4SS! Click here to buy your tickets now!

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS TO SANTA SLAM 2018

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 4 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 5 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 6 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 6 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 6 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 7 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 8 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 8 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 9 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 9 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close