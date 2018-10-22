Joe’s Need To Know News 10/22/18

Mega Millions/Powerball: There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing for the $1 billion prize, tomorrow night’s drawing will be at least $1.6 billion with the cash option of $904 million. That would make it the biggest lottery payout in US history. There was also no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, which means Wednesday’s jackpot will grow to an estimated $620 million. The cash value of that is $354.3 million.

BREAKING: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion after no winning ticket sold in Friday night's drawing. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2018

Dozens of college students were injured when a floor collapsed Saturday night during a dance party, and it was caught on video. Hours after Clemson’s football team beat North Carolina, students were jumping to the music when they busted through the first floor into the basement of an apartment. As many as 30 people were injured and taken to the hospital for various injuries. Police say none of the injuries were life threatening.

A Lyft driver in California had a mental breakdown while giving a woman a ride, and was placed on psychiatric hold by cops. The passenger said the driver began driving erratically and then removed his hands from the wheel, covered his eyes with his hands and told her to direct him on the road. He was then saying, “I can’t do this anymore. I can’t go through like this anymore.” She convinced him to pull over in a parking lot. Cops arrived and found the driver locked in a gas station bathroom. Officers said he was acting erratically,covering himself in soap and trying to bite him.

SPORTS: It’s the Dodgers and Red Sox in the World Series, game one on Tuesday night and Monday Night Football is The Giants vs Falcons.

An immovable object meets an unstoppable force. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/sC2QFb9u1Z — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 21, 2018

The country’s hottest book isn’t a hit because of Oprah Winfrey or Donald Trump. It’s all because of a laughing Scottish grandmother. A viral video of Janice Clark reading Craig Smith’s “The Wonky Donkey” to her baby grandson and lines such as “He was a honky-tonky winky wonky donkey.”

